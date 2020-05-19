Tom Hanks WWII film Greyhound jumps aboard Apple TV+

The Tom Hanks-led WWII thriller, Greyhound, originally set to be released by Sony, will now be getting a global online release via Apple TV+.

As of yet, Apple have not set a release date, but more details are expected to be announced soon. Before the arrival of COVID-19 it was due to roll out wide on May 8, before being pushed back to a June 19 date. Sony picked up worldwide distribution rights at Berlinale earlier this year.

Apple have so far tentatively been entering into the feature film market, but this is a major investment that shows the technology company mean business. Deadline have reported that the winning bid in the auction between major streaming platforms could be as high as $70m. With studios cutting costs and looking to shed titles that could lose further money, there are likely to be more straight-to-VOD shifts like this.

Greyhound is set in the early days of WWII, where an international convoy of 37 Allied ships, led by captain Ernest Krause in his first command of a U.S. destroyer, crosses the treacherous North Atlantic while hotly pursued by wolf packs of Nazi U-boats.

Aaron Schneider directs a cast led by Tom Hanks, with Elizabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rob Morgan in the support cast.

