Tom Hanks Greyhound film on course for July release

A few weeks ago it was confirmed that the Tom Hanks WWII navy film Greyhound would be moving to Apple+ TV after purchasing the distribution rights from Sony. Apple have now confirmed the film will be released on their platform on July 10.

The film was originally set for a May release before being pushed back to June as a result of the COVID-19 crisis. Subsequent delays in the re-opening of cinemas have meant studios have transferred over to VOD, or sold a number of big name releases in order to cut costs. Helmed by Aaron Schneider the film is based on the 1955 novel "The Good Shepherd" by C. S. Forester and will be made available to watch in over 100 countries.

Greyhound stars Tom Hanks as a longtime Navy veteran who, as a first-time captain, is tasked with protecting a convoy of 37 ships carrying thousands of soldiers and much-needed supplies across the treacherous waters of the Atlantic during World War II. For five days with no air cover, the captain and his small force of three escort ships must make their way through an area of the ocean known as “the Black Pit,” battling Nazi U-boats while protecting their invaluable ships and soldiers. “Greyhound" is inspired by events during the Battle of the Atlantic, which took place in the earliest months of America’s alliance with Great Britain and the Allied Forces.

Schneider directs a cast led by Hanks, with Elizabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo and Rob Morgan in the support cast.