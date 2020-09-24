Together We Rise: The Uncompromised Story of GRM Daily trailer: YouTube's four-part documentary about the UK's largest Black music platform

The rise of GRM Daily (and Grime Daily before it was shutdown by YouTube) has been unprecedented in the UK. Together We Rise: The Uncompromised Story of GRM Daily is a 4-part documentary split into 30 minute segments looking at its rapid growth and the story of its creator, Posty. Similar to how MTV pushed American rap into the mainstream during the late-80s and early-90s, GRM Daily has given a platform for Black British music to shine, but done without the backing of a huge corporation, while showcasing the voice of a new generation of artists in the process. The likes of Skepta, Giggs, Stormzy, Julie Adenuga, Kano, Ghetts, Aitch, Ms Banks, JME, D Double E, Zane Lowe and Dizzee Rascal all feature and you can watch the trailer for Together We Rise: The Uncompromised Story of GRM Daily above.

This is a four-part documentary telling the story of a generation through the game-changing YouTube channel, GRM Daily and its founder Posty, the young, Black, British entrepreneur who helped contribute towards giving a new generation of talent opportunities via a global platform which in turn became a benchmark for their success. Posty’s story is not only a story of excellence within black British business and culture but synonymous with Grime and Rap. Seemingly from nowhere with the help of his peers, Posty and his team step up and, in the face of adversity, upheld their own convictions against the odds, succeeding and continuing to do so decades later.

Together We Rise: The Uncompromised Story of GRM Daily plays on YouTube from September 28, with three more episodes released each week.