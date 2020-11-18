To the Ends of the Earth trailer: Kiyoshi Kurosawa's festival favourite gets a digital US release

If you've seen any of Kiyoshi Kurosawa's previous works (Cure, Pulse and Tokyo Sonata certainly spring to mind) you know there are usually multiple layers to his films. To the Ends of the Earth (Tabi no owari sekai no hajimari) has been on the festival merry-go-round since last year (he has since released Wife of a Spy in Japan this year) and it will be getting a US release at the start of next month. Watch the trailer for To the Ends of the Earth above.

Yoko travels with a small crew to Uzbekistan to shoot an episode of her travel reality show. In front of the camera, her persona is carefree and happy-go-lucky, but behind the scenes she is cautious and introverted. Despite her best efforts, the filming of the television series ends unsuccessfully, and frustrated by the failure, she sets off into the mysterious country. Lost in the streets of Tashkent, she finds herself adrift and alone, confronting her deepest fears and hidden aspirations. A brilliant mix of black comedy, travelogue, drama, and adventure-imbued showbiz satire, To the Ends of the Earth—commissioned to mark the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Japan and the central Asian republic of Uzbekistan—chronicles the journey of a young woman from displacement to self-discovery.

To the Ends of the Earth will be available on Metrograph Ticketed Screenings in the US from December 11.