Tigertail trailer: Master of None's Alan Yang writes an ode to love and family

Alan Yang has built his career to date in the world of TV, co-creating Master of None with Aziz Ansari, penning several episodes of Parks and Recreation and serving as executive producer on Apple TV+’s Little America. Tigertail marks his directorial debut and Yang says the film "is a love letter to my family and all of the Asian immigrants out there.” It tells the story of a Taiwanese man who realises the American dream isn't all its cracked up to be once he arrives, and as an older father in the present day he reflects on how the choices he has made affected his family over the years. It stars the always wonderful Tzi Ma and arrives on Netflix in a few weeks. Watch the Tigertail trailer above.

A Taiwanese factory worker leaves his homeland to seek opportunity in America, where he struggles to find connection while balancing family and newfound responsibilities in this multi-generational drama from writer-director Alan Yang.

Yang also wrote the script, with Tzi Ma leading a cast including Joan Chen, Yo-Hsing Fang, Kuei-Mei Yang, Kunjue Li and Fiona Fu.

Tigertail arrives on Netflix from April 10.