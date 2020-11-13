Tiger trailer: HBO's two-part documentary examines the life of a modern sporting legend

After the huge success of the Michael Jordan documentary earlier this year, HBO will now be showing one centred on the rise, fall and comeback of Tiger Woods. Although surely such a sporting icon is worthy of more than a two-part documentary given the impact he has had on the game of golf and the sporting world in general. Simply called Tiger, Matthew Heineman (Cartel Land and A Private War) and Matthew Hamachek (Amanda Knox) will direct, with a specific release date yet to be confirmed. The big difference on this doc is that Tiger is not involved. Watch the Tiger trailer above.

Tiger is a two-part documentary offering a revealing look at the rise, fall, and epic comeback of global icon Tiger Woods. The series paints an intimate picture of the prodigy whose dedication and obsession with the game of golf not only took his fame and success to new heights, but also down a dark, spiralling road that eventually led to a legendary sports comeback, culminated by his victory at the 2019 Masters. Tiger highlights never-before-seen-footage and interviews with those who know Tiger Woods best, including his former caddy and close friend, Steve Williams; golf legend Sir Nick Faldo; his father Earl Woods’ friend and biographer, Pete McDaniel; Tiger’s first true love, Dina Parr; and Rachel Uchitel, the woman at the centre of the sex scandal that forever altered Tiger’s world, breaking her silence for the first time.

Tiger will be available to watch on HBO in January 2021.