Those Who Wish Me Dead trailer - Angelina Jolie is a "smoke jumper" dealing with the fallout of a fatal fire

Warner have released the trailer for the new Angelina Jolie thriller, Those Who Wish Me Dead, which sees her taking on the role of a 'smoke jumper' who is still dealing with the trauma caused following the deaths of three people she failed to save from a fire.

The film also stars Nicholas Hoult, Finn Little, Aiden Gillen, Medina Senghore, Tyler Perry, Jake Weber and Jon Bernthal. Those Who Wish Me Dead is directed by Taylor Sheridan based on the book by Michael Koryta.