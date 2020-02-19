The Woman Who Ran trailer: Hong Sang-soo returns to Berlin in typical minimalist style

The Woman Who Ran (Domangchin yeoja), by acclaimed South Korean director Hong Sang-soo, sees him return to Berlin 3 years after the exceptional On The Beach Alone At Night. Not that he has been resting on his laurels since then, having released a further four films in the meantime. This is Hong's 24th feature in all and he has continued to turn out an average of two films every year since his debut in 1996. The Woman Who Ran sees Hong team up once again with actress Kim Min-hee who regularly stars in his features and before this premières in competition at Berlinale you can watch the trailer for the film above.

While her husband is on a business trip, Gamhee meets three of her friends on the outskirts of Seoul. They make friendly conversation, as always, but there are different currents flowing independently of each other, both above and below the surface.

Hong has written, produced, directed, edited and scored the film, with Kim Min-hee, Seo Young-hwa, Song Seon-mi, Kim Sae-byuk and Kwon Hae-hyo all in the cast.

There are no release details for The Woman Who Ran, but after playing in South Korea later in the year we may be lucky enough to get it on a streaming service of some kind by 2021.