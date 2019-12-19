The Woman in the Window trailer: Amy Adams can't unsee what happened in her neighbour's home

While not to be confused with Fritz Lang's classic noir of the same name, The Woman in the Window is also a book adaptation, with this one using A. J. Finn's (Dan Mallory - whose own personal life was recently revealed to be pretty complicated) 2018 New York Times Best Seller. Test screenings of the film didn't go down too well due to a ropey third act, and no doubt to avoid more box office problems for 20th Century Fox, Disney went back to the drawing board for some reshoots and re-editing - which also means a thriller originally intended for awards season won't make the cut this time round. The Woman in the Window is supposed to be quite twisty and complex, with quite a few scenes taking place inside the mind of Amy Adams' character, so making it feel coherent obviously proved to be a challenge. Hit play above to see the first trailer.

An agoraphobic child psychologist befriends a neighbour across the street from her New York City brownstone, only to see her own life turned upside down when the woman disappears and she suspects foul play.

Directed by Joe Wright (Darkest Hour, Atonement), there's a strong cast in support of Amy Adams featuring Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Brian Tyree Henry, Wyatt Russell, and Anthony Mackie.

The Woman in the Window can be seen in UK and US cinemas from May 15, 2020.