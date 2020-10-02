The Witches trailer: Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer and Stanley Tucci star in a new adaptation of Roald Dahl's classic novel

It's been 30 years since Nicolas Roeg's adaptation of Road Dahl's The Witches, which starred Anjelica Houston and Rowan Atkinson and a new version is coming to the small screen some time soon. This was intended to be a theatrical release, but COVID-19 etc. etc., and instead it will be arriving on HBO Max in a few weeks time. Watch the trailer for The Witches above.

The film tells the darkly humorous and heartwarming tale of a young orphaned boy who, in late 1967, goes to live with his loving Grandma in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis. As the boy and his grandmother encounter some deceptively glamorous but thoroughly diabolical witches, she wisely whisks our young hero away to an opulent seaside resort. Regrettably, they arrive at precisely the same time that the world's Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow cronies from around the globe—undercover—to carry out her nefarious plans.

Robert Zemeckis directs a cast starring Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Kristin Chenoweth, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick.

The Witches plays on HBO Max in the US from October 22. It is more likely to get a UK release via cinemas, although Warner Bros. have not committed to any date at present.