The White Tiger trailer: Priyanka Chopra Jonas stars in a tale of class division and oppression

The White Tiger is a new Netflix drama based on Aravind Adiga's Man Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. It's a story that looks at India's caste system and the way it is used to uphold a certain section of society and keep others down - a system reinforced during the early years of British colonial rule in the country. This is a rags-to-riches tale with director Ramin Bahrani (99 Homes, Fahrenheit 451) at the helm. Watch The White Tiger trailer above.

Balram Halwai narrates his epic and darkly humorous rise from poor villager to successful entrepreneur in modern India. Cunning and ambitious, our young hero jockeys his way into becoming a driver for Ashok and Pinky, who have just returned from America. Society has trained Balram to be one thing — a servant — so he makes himself indispensable to his rich masters. But after a night of betrayal, he realizes the corrupt lengths they will go to trap him and save themselves. On the verge of losing everything, Balram rebels against a rigged and unequal system to rise up and become a new kind of master

Bahrani directs and wrote the screenplay, with Adarsh Gourav, Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the cast.

The White Tiger plays in select cinemas and on Netflix from January 2021.