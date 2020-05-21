The Wanting Mare trailer: Drift into a CGI dreamworld shot almost entirely inside a warehouse

When you watch the teaser for The Wanting Mare above you probably won't know what the film is about - neither do we, but this beautifully shot 90 second snippet has got our attention. It will be making its debut at the Chattanooga Film Festival this weekend and is produced by Primer and Upstream Color director Shane Carruth. The dreamy, mood-driven visuals are mostly created by CGI, with first-time director director Nicholas Ashe Bateman (whose design credits include Wendy and The Green Knight) shooting the majority of the film inside a New Jersey storage unit, taking 5 years to polish up the visuals. We'll have a review for the film in the next coupld of days, but for now watch The Wanting Mare trailer above to see more.

In the world of Anmaere, north of the city of Whithren, wild horses run through the moorlands and up the coast. These horses are the city’s most valuable export, and as a result are hunted, trapped, sold & shipped across the sea once a year. For those in Whithren, this trade creates lucrative and exciting possibilities: the chance to escape their constantly sweltering city to head to the Western continent of Levithen, or just to begin again. Meanwhile, in a small house just north of the city, a young woman dies in childbirth. Her last words are an attempt to tell her daughter of the life she will have and her inheritance of a recurring dream that must be kept secret; for it contains the memories of another age long before us, one where magic and myth were alive in the world.

Bateman writes and directs, with Jordan Monaghan, Yasamin Keshtkar, Edmond Cofie, Josh Clark and Christine Kellogg-Darrin in the cast.

The Wanting Mare doesn't have a release date at the moment but we'll update you when we hear more. It debuts at the Chattanooga Film Festival this weekend and is open to residents of The United States only. The festival runs between May 22-25 and badges can be purchased here.