The Vigil trailer: A highly-rated Hasidic supernatural horror turns a traditional custom into a night from hell

The Vigil played in the Midnight Madness section of TIFF in 2019 and picked up a lot of very good reviews. It's taken a while to come down the pipe for release given all that has happened this year and IFC will be launching it in the new year. It's set within Brooklyn's Hasidic community, where the keeping of tradition leads to a night from hell (literally it seems). Judging by the trailer this looks pretty good, so keep an eye out for it next year. Watch The Vigil trailer above.

The Vigil is a supernatural horror film set over the course of a single evening in Brooklyn’s Hasidic Borough Park neighbourhood. Low on funds and having recently left his insular religious community, Yakov reluctantly accepts an offer from his former rabbi and confidante to take on the responsibility of an overnight “shomer,” fulfilling the Jewish practice of watching over the body of a deceased community member. Shortly after arriving at the recently departed’s dilapidated house to sit the vigil, Yakov begins to realize that something is very, very wrong.

Keith Thomas writes and directs a cast starring Dave Davis, Menashe Lustig and Lynn Cohen.

The Vigil opens in select theatres, digital platforms and VOD on February 26 in the US . It is currently available in the UK on VOD and arrives on DVD in January.