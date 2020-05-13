The Vast of Night trailer: Close Encounters in the skies of 1950s New Mexico

Not only is The Vast of Night set some time ago in the ‘50s, but it’s also being talked about as a throwback to ‘classic’ sci-fi. Although that is not always a good thing when you cast an eye over countless attempts to ape past eras instead of using them to influence and create something fresh. However, reviews for this Amazon Original have more been very positive so far, and while there are plans to show it some US drive-ins this week, it will revert to an online release come end of the month. Watch The Vast of Night trailer above.

In the twilight of the 1950s, on one fateful night in New Mexico, a young, winsome switchboard operator Fay and charismatic radio DJ Everett discover a strange audio frequency that could change their small town and the future forever. Dropped phone calls, AM radio signals, secret reels of tape forgotten in a library, switchboards, crossed patchlines and an anonymous phone call lead Fay and Everett on a scavenger hunt toward the unknown.

Andrew Patterson directs his debut, with Jake Horowitz and Sierra McCormick leading the cast and Gail Cronauer and Bruce Davis in support.

The Vast of Night will appear on Amazon Prime from May 29.


The Vast of Night (2019)
Dir: Andrew Patterson | Cast: Bruce Davis, Gail Cronauer, Jake Horowitz, Sierra McCormick | Writers: Craig W. Sanger, James Montague

