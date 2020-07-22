The Unfamiliar trailer: Is an army doctor suffering from PTSD or under attack by evil forces?

British Army Doctor, Elizabeth "Izzy" Cormack, returns from war to rekindle her relationship with her estranged family. Izzy notices numerous inexplicable activities in her house that her husband believes are due to her suffering from PTSD as a consequence of war. Izzy militantly pieces the daunting puzzle together to reveal a terrifying, invisible enemy that has infested her entire family. In a heroic attempt to save her family, she is pulled into a dark underworld in Hawaii to explore ancient mythology.

Henk Pretorius directs a cast starring Jemima West, Christopher Dane, Rebecca Hanssen, Rachel Lin and Harry McMillan-Hunt.

The Unfamiliar will be available on digital download from September 11.