The Underground Railroad teaser trailer: A first look at Barry Jenkins' upcoming adaptation for Amazon

Plenty of people were upset about Barry Jenkins signing up to direct the live action version of Lion King 2, but that is sure to be forgotten once his TV miniseries The Underground Railroad arrives on Amazon. It's adapted from Colson Whitehead’s 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name, creating an alternate history based on the real-world existence of a network of secret routes and safe houses used by escaped slaves during the late 19th century as they looked to evade capture. Production for The Underground Railroad only ended last month, so no fixed date has been set yet, but Jenkins shared a first look on Vimeo today which you can watch below.

The Underground Railroad follows Cora, a slave on a cotton plantation in Georgia. When Caesar, a recent arrival from Virginia, tells her about the Underground Railroad, they decide to take a terrifying risk and escape.

Aaron Pierre, Thuso Mbedu, Chase W. Dillon, Joel Edgerton, Damon Herriman, William Jackson Harper and Lily Rabe are amongst those starring in the cast.