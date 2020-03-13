The Uncertain Kingdom trailer: An anthology of 20 shorts reflecting modern life in the UK

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

The Uncertain Kingdom brings together 20 short films to give us an idea of life in the UK today. From Brexit through to homelessness and migration and more, the hope is to show a broader perspective of what life is like on these isles outside of the never-ending stream of period dramas that project an outdated view of modern Britain. Unfortunately, this was made some time before the arrival of the coronavirus which is doing all it can to turn normal life onto is head. This film is currently scheduled for release in a couple of months, but could be subject to change. Watch The Uncertain Kingdom trailer above.

Climate change, migration, disability, homelessness and sexuality are just some of the subjects explored in The Uncertain Kingdom, a ground-breaking anthology of twenty short films from twenty directors that together offer a unique snapshot of the UK in 2020. From comedies and dramas, through documentaries and experimental pieces, made by a mix of established names and new talent, the collection reflects the state of our nation as seen by the twenty filmmaking teams behind them.

The directors included in the project include Hope Dickson Leach, Carol Salter, Guy Jenkin and Iggy LDN, along with actors such as Alice Lowe, Mark Addy, Steve Evet, Hugh Dennis, Andy Hamilton, Ruth Madeley and Laurie Davidson all featuring.

The Uncertain Kingdom is currently scheduled for release on April 3.

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags news, The Uncertain Kingdom trailer, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles