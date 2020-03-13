The Uncertain Kingdom trailer: An anthology of 20 shorts reflecting modern life in the UK

The Uncertain Kingdom brings together 20 short films to give us an idea of life in the UK today. From Brexit through to homelessness and migration and more, the hope is to show a broader perspective of what life is like on these isles outside of the never-ending stream of period dramas that project an outdated view of modern Britain. Unfortunately, this was made some time before the arrival of the coronavirus which is doing all it can to turn normal life onto is head. This film is currently scheduled for release in a couple of months, but could be subject to change. Watch The Uncertain Kingdom trailer above.

Climate change, migration, disability, homelessness and sexuality are just some of the subjects explored in The Uncertain Kingdom, a ground-breaking anthology of twenty short films from twenty directors that together offer a unique snapshot of the UK in 2020. From comedies and dramas, through documentaries and experimental pieces, made by a mix of established names and new talent, the collection reflects the state of our nation as seen by the twenty filmmaking teams behind them.

The directors included in the project include Hope Dickson Leach, Carol Salter, Guy Jenkin and Iggy LDN, along with actors such as Alice Lowe, Mark Addy, Steve Evet, Hugh Dennis, Andy Hamilton, Ruth Madeley and Laurie Davidson all featuring.

The Uncertain Kingdom is currently scheduled for release on April 3.