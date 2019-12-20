The Truth trailer: Hirokazu Kore-eda pays tribute to one of French cinema’s most iconic stars

Hirokazu Kore-eda has never been slow when it comes to releasing new films, but he seems to have been in overdrive since 2015, with Venice-opener, The Truth (La vérité), set to be his fifth feature in 4 years (and that's without counting TV documentary Ishibumi). The film is the follow-up to his Palme d'Or winning Shoplifters, and it will also be his first non-Japanese language release. The previous trailer was only available in French, but now has English subtitles to give us a clearer idea of what’s to come. And as you’ll see, it puts screen legend Catherine Deneuve in a role that pays homage to her legacy. Watch the trailer for The Truth above.

Fabienne is a star of French cinema. She reigns amongst men who love and admire her. When she publishes her memoirs, her daughter Lumir returns from New York to Paris with her husband and young child. The reunion between mother and daughter will quickly turn to confrontation: truths will be told, accounts settled, loves and resentments confessed.

Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke and Juliette Binoche all star, with support from Ludivine Sagnier and Roger Van Hool.

The Truth arrives in UK and US cinemas on March 20, 2020.


The Truth (2019)
Dir: Hirokazu Koreeda | Cast: Catherine Deneuve, Ethan Hawke, Juliette Binoche, Ludivine Sagnier | Writers: Hirokazu Koreeda, Léa Le Dimna (adaptation)

