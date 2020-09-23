The Trial of the Chicago 7 new trailer: Aaron Sorkin's Oscar-targeted drama gets a full trailer

The Trial of the Chicago 7 looks set to be another awards season contender from Netflix - in a year when they don't even have to worry about cursory theatrical runs. It sees Aaron Sorkin return to the director's chair 3 years on from Molly's Game, recalling the infamous trial of the Chicago 7 (originally 8 before charges against Seale were dropped). There's a heavy-hitting cast involved with this, so given the timely subject matter and the people involved this has all the ingredients for a full-blown Hollywood love-in once the gongs are being polished for presentation. Watch the new trailer for The Trial of the Chicago 7 above.

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Redmayne, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jeremy Strong, Mark Rylance, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Frank Langella, William Hurt and Michael Keaton.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 will be playing select cinemas before arriving on Netflix from October 16.


