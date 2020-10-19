The Three Kings trailer: How three legendary Scottish managers changed the face of British football

In The Three Kings the stories of Matt Busby, Bill Shankly and Jock Stein are brought together to recall how three giants of the game transformed Manchester United, Liverpool and Celtic - with all three being born within 30 miles of each other and only 13 years separating them in age. Scottish managers have a rich tradition in football management, with the likes of Alex Ferguson, George Graham and Walter Smith all deserving of having a big impact on the modern game, each taking their lead from these legends. Watch the trailer for The Three Kings above to see what's in store.

The incredible story of how three men born in the central lowlands of Scotland within 30 miles of each other, grew up to become lifelong friends and three of the most influential men in football history. Matt Busby, Bill Shankly and Jock Stein lead their clubs – Manchester United, Liverpool and Celtic – from the doldrums to achieve unimaginable success, captivating millions of fans and becoming three of the most famous sporting institutions on the planet. Featuring stunning archive footage from their greatest victories, this story is about more than three men. It is about The Three Kings - the makers of modern football.

Directed by Jonny Owen (I Believe in Miracles), The Three Kings is scheduled to arrive in cinemas November 1 before going to DVD and digital download November 16.