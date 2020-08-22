James Gunn reveals the huge list of Suicide Squad characters

James Gunn is back to try and put a more positive spin on The Suicide Squad after David Ayers' original proved to be a critical flop (although it performed very well at the box office). The release date is still some way off (August 2021) but the DC FanDome was the perfect place to reveal more about the sequel. The Harley Quinn solo outing, Birds of Prey, had the opposite experience to the first SS film, enjoying near-total praise from critics, while struggling to make much of a dent at the box office, but it has kept the universe alive in the mean time. There’s a pretty big cast involved in this one, but Gunn should be used to that after his time directing Guardians of the Galaxy.

Gunn also penned the script, with Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney, Joel Kinnaman and Viola Davis will all returning to their roles, and Idris Elba (as Bloodsport) also confirmed, along with Peter Capaldi (The Thinker), Michael Rooker (Savant), Storm Reid (Tyla, Bloodsport's daughter) John Cena (Peacemaker), David Dastmalchian (Polka-Dot Man), Alice Braga (Sol Soria), Nathan Fillion (TDK), Sean Gunn (Weasel), Juan Diego Botto (Major General Suarez), Mayling Ng (Mongal), Flula Borg (King Shark), Pete Davidson (Blackguard), Steve Agee (King Shark), Juan Diego Botto (General Luna) and Daniela Melchior (Ratcatcher 2) - and there are more to be confirmed.

The Suicide Squad opens in cinemas on August 6, 2021.