The Sonata trailer: A young violinist plays to conjure the devil

We’ve heard of heavenly orchestral music, but what about summoning the devil with some dark notes? That’s the premise of The Sonata, a horror that played at Frightfest a few months ago and is now getting a release in the US early next year. It also stars the late Rutger Hauer in what was one of his last ever roles before passing earlier this year. The set-up looks and sounds a little silly but who knows? Watch the trailer for The Sonata above.

After being informed of the sudden death of her long lost composer father, a young virtuoso violinist Rose, inherits an old mansion in which he used to live. There, she discovers her father’s final work: a mysterious music score marked with strange symbols. With the help of Charles, her agent and manager, she deciphers the symbols and, little by little, starts to unlock secrets concerning her father’s past, setting in motion the mechanisms of a somber plan imagined since the very day she was born. They soon discover that there’s more to the sonata in question than meets the eye which, when played, triggers and unleashes dark and terrifying forces.

Andrew Desmond co-writes and directs, with the cast starring Hauer, Freya Tingley, Simon Abkarian and James Faulkner.

The Sonata arrives on VOD and select US cinemas on January 10. Whether or not it makes it to the UK remains to be seen.

