The Secret Garden new trailer: Colin Firth and Julie Walters enter a brave new world

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic 1911 novel of the same name, The Secret Garden is a kids fantasy film that takes place on the eve of the partition of India in 1947. It will be preceded by a series of new books published by HarperCollins in early 2020 to tie into the film just before its release. Watch the new full trailer for The Secret Garden above to see what’s in-store.

The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox, a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven, on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin Colin, who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. A magical place of adventure that will change their lives forever.

Marc Munden directs only his third film, with the cast starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dixie Egerickx and Edan Hayhurst.

The Secret Garden opens in the UK on April 17.