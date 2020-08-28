The Secret Garden new trailer: The Colin Firth and Julie Walters children's fantasy film prepares for yet another release date

Based on Frances Hodgson Burnett's classic 1911 novel of the same name, The Secret Garden is a children's fantasy film that takes place on the eve of the partition of India in 1947. This was first teased about a year ago, with a new trailer popping up February, then COVID-19 appeared and it was all change again, the release date moving from April to August. But the film has since moved from StudioCanal to Sky Cinema so it now gets a simultaneous rollout in cinemas and on their digital platform. Watch the new full trailer for The Secret Garden above to see what’s in-store.

The Secret Garden tells the story of Mary Lennox, a prickly and unloved 10-year-old girl, born in India to wealthy British parents. When they suddenly die, she is sent back to England to live with her uncle, Archibald Craven, on his remote country estate deep in the Yorkshire moors. There, she begins to uncover many family secrets, particularly after meeting her sickly cousin Colin, who has been shut away in a wing of the house. Together, these two damaged, slightly misfit children heal each other through their discovery of a wondrous secret garden, lost in the grounds of Misselthwaite Manor. A magical place of adventure that will change their lives forever.

Marc Munden directs only his third film, with the cast starring Colin Firth, Julie Walters, Dixie Egerickx and Edan Hayhurst.

The Secret Garden opens in the UK cinemas and on Sky Cinema from October 23.