The Roads Not Taken trailer: Javier Bardem, Elle Fanning and Salma Hayek star in Sally Potter's latest

Director Sally Potter’s The Roads Not Taken (which riffs on the title of Robert Frost‘s 1916 poem) made it's debut at Berinale earlier in the year playing as part of the official competition. She was amongst good company with the likes of Eliza Hittman, Hong Sangsoo, Kelly Reichardt, Christian Petzold and Abel Ferrara all premiering new features there too. The Roads Not Taken has already had a US release but now makes its way to the UK and you can watch the trailer above.

follows 24 turbulent hours in the life of father and daughter Leo and Molly as she grapples with the challenges of dealing with her father’s chaotic mental state. But as they weave their way around New York City, their ordinary but stressful day takes on a hallucinatory and epic quality, for Leo is seamlessly flowing in and out of two other parallel lives – a passionate marriage with his childhood sweetheart Dolores in Mexico a life of solitude on a remote Greek island, where a chance encounter with two young tourists unmasks some uncomfortable truths….

Directed by Sally Potter (The Party), Elle Fanning co-stars alongside Bardem, with Branka Katic, Milena Tscharntke, Laura Linney and Salma Hayek all in support.

The Roads Not Taken is released in UK cinemas on September 11.