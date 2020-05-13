The Rifleman trailer: The horrors of WWI seen through the eyes of teenage solider

Adapted from the book by Aleksandrs Grins, which was banned in the U.S.S.R., The Rifleman is a story based on Grins' own war experiences in a Latvian battalion. Originally known as Blizzards of Souls, this film coming to digital download and DVD later in the year. Watch the trailer for The Rifleman above.

The Rifleman pays stark witness to the horrors and brutality of the First World War, as seen through the eyes of an innocent 17-year-old farm-boy turned soldier. Though he is underage, and his dad, a former marksman, is overage for the army, they are both conscripted into one of Latvia's first national battalions. The thrill of training is soon followed by reality, as shells burst around them in the endless mud. He grows up on the battlefield, fighting at the side of his father and brother, their lives are constantly in jeopardy. 

Directed by Dzintars Dreibergs, the cast features Oto Brantevics, Raimonds Celms and Martins Vilsons.

The Rifleman on digital download from September 14, and on DVD from September 21.


The Rifleman (2019)
Dir: Dzintars Dreibergs | Cast: Jekabs Reinis, Martins Vilsons, Oto Brantevics, Raimonds Celms | Writers: Aleksandrs Grins (novel), Boris Frumin

Tags Drama, Dzintars Dreibergs, History, Jekabs Reinis, Latvia, Latvian, Martins Vilsons, news, Oto Brantevics, Raimonds Celms, The Rifleman, The Rifleman (2019), The Rifleman trailer, trailer, VOD, War
