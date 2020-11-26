The Prom new trailer: Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman, Kerry Washington and more star in this Netflix Broadway adaptation

When you look at Ryan Murphy's recent output - Hollywood, Ratched and The Politician (Boys in the Band seemed to fare well) and add in a big crop of luvvies for a Broadway adaptation of The Prom, your expectations may be pretty low. Meryl Streep, Nicole Kidman and Kerry Washington star - along with James Corden and bunch of others - in a reworking of the Tony award-winning musical. The characters in the play are all self-obsessed theatre stars giving the cast a chance to send up themselves - and others - to hilarious effect. Ahem. Watch the new full trailer for The Prom above.

Dee Dee Allen and Barry Glickman are New York City stage stars with a crisis on their hands: their expensive new Broadway show is a major flop that has suddenly flatlined their careers. Meanwhile, in small-town Indiana, high school student Emma Nolan is experiencing a very different kind of heartbreak: despite the support of the high school principal, the head of the PTA has banned her from attending the prom with her girlfriend, Alyssa. When Dee Dee and Barry decide that Emma’s predicament is the perfect cause to help resurrect their public images, they hit the road with Angie and Trent, another pair of cynical actors looking for a professional lift. But when their self-absorbed celebrity activism unexpectedly backfires, the foursome finds their own lives upended as they rally to give Emma a night where she can truly celebrate who she is.

Aside from Streep, Kidman and Washington starring as the headliners, the likes of James Corden, Keegan-Michael Key, Jo Ellen Pellman, Ariana DeBose, Tracey Ullman, Kevin Chamberlin, Mary Kay Place,Andrew Rannells, Logan Riley, Nico Greetham, Sofia Deler and Nathaniel J. Potvin all feature.

The Prom can be seen on Netflix from December 11.