The Platform trailer: The 2019 TIFF Midnight Madness winner arrives on Netflix

Winner of the Midnight Madness section at TIFF last year, the Spanish horror, The Platform (El Hoyo), uses its genre tropes as a metaphor for the growing social divide between the haves and have nots. The single location setting brings to mind films like The Raid, Dredd and High-Rise, and could perhaps be seen as a vertical version of Bong-joon ho's Snowpiercer. Either way, it looks like it has fine with its B-movie trappings and has picked up very strong reviews on the festival circuit. Netflix purchased it at TIFF and it will be available to watch from next week, so hit play to see The Platform trailer above.

Inside a vertical prison system, inmates are assigned to a level and forced to ration food from a platform that moves between the floors. Directed by Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia, The Platform is a twisted social allegory about mankind at its darkest and hungriest.

Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia directs his debut feature, with the cast including Ivan Massagué, Zorion Eguileor, Antonia San Juan and Alexandra Masangkay.

You can catch The Platform on Netflix from March 20.