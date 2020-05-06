The Painter and the Thief trailer: How two people formed the unlikeliest of friendships

Posted by Steven Sheehan

Winner of the Special Jury Prize for Creative Storytelling at Sundance earlier this year, The Painter and the Thief is a documentary about the unlikely friendship formed between a painter-stealing thief and the Czech artist who wanted to meet him and understand why. It explores the dynamic shared between the two and how criminals from a working class background become involved in the theft of what is deemed to be one of society's most elevated forms of art. We already understand how art can act as an equaliser across social divides and director Benjamin Ree shows how that works from a totally different perspective. We'll have a review later in the month but for now you can watch The Painter and the Thief trailer above.

Desperate for answers about the theft of her 2 paintings, a Czech artist seeks out and befriends the career criminal who stole them. After inviting her thief to sit for a portrait, the two form an improbable relationship and an inextricable bond that will forever link these lonely souls.

The Painter and the Thief will be available to watch on VOD from May 22.


The Painter and the Thief (2020)
Dir: Benjamin Ree | Cast: N/A | Writer: N/A

