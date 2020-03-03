The Other Lamb trailer: The self-awakening of a young girl raised by a brainwashing cult

Polish director Małgorzata Szumowska is set to release her English language debut, The Other Lamb, now that it has finished its run on the festival circuit. Films like In the Name Of and Body saw her pick up prizes at the Berlin Film Festival in 2013 and 2015 respectively, while her last film, Mug, won the Silver Bear at the event in 2018. Her latest centres on the self-awakening of a teenage cult who has been raised in a cult and is now questioning everything around her and also played in competition at last year’s LFF. Watch the trailer for The Other Lamb above.

For her entire life, the cult she was born into has been all that teenage Selah has known. Along with a band of similarly cloistered young women she lives seemingly unstuck in time, cut off from modern society in a remote forest commune presided over by a man called Shepherd, a controlling, messiah-like figure with a frightening dark side. But when her insular world is rocked by a series of nightmarish visions and disturbing revelations, Selah begins to question everything about her existence—including her allegiance to the increasingly dangerous Shepherd. Awash in images of primal, dreamlike dread, this provocative fable is a haunting vision of adolescent awakening and revolt.

Szumowska directs a script by C.S. McMullen, with Raffey Cassidy taking the lead role and support from Michiel Huisman.

The Other Lamb will open onApril 3 exclusively at the IFC Center in New York, and in Los Angeles with rollout to select cities in the US. It will arrive in the UK on MUBI from July 3.