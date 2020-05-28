The official Cannes line-up to be announced next week

The films that were due to play at Cannes this year are set to be announced next week on June 3 by President of the Festival de Cannes, Pierre Lescure, and General Delegate, Thierry Frémaux.

Viewers will be able to watch the announcement on Canal+, the Cannes website and on social media at 5pm GMT, with the event taking place in UGC Normandie, Paris.

The Cannes Film Market will take place online this year between June 22-26, with the films that have made it into the Official Selection able to carry the Cannes badge as part of their marketing and screening materials.

While Cannes has been officially cancelled for this year, we should expect to see films like Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods (he was due to head up the official jury), Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s Memoria, Wes Anderson’s The Last Dispatch, Thomas Vinterberg's Another Round, Sofia Coppola's On The Rocks, Leos Carax’s Annette and Paul Verhoeven's Benedetta given the stamp of approval.

