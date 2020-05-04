The New Mutants appears as digital download pre-order on Amazon

A day after new images for The New Mutants were released by Disney it appears the studio are getting ready to release the long-delayed film on PVOD.

While as of yet there is no official confirmation from Disney, the film has been listed on Amazon for pre-order with a price of £13.99 attached in the UK, and $25.99 in the US.

The New Mutants was first scheduled to arrive in cinemas on April 2018, before Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Studios put things on hold. Rumours were abound that the film had gone through numerous reshoots, although this was denied by director and co-writer Josh Boone in March of this year.

A new trailer for the film arrived in January along with a new release date of April 3 for the US and April 8 in the UK. It looked like fans were finally going to see the film until the arrival of the coronavirus once again but release plans on ice.









Since mid-March it has been suggested that The New Mutants could be one of the non-tentpole blockbusters to be given an a VOD release, joining the likes of Trolls World Tour and Artemis Fowl. Its appearance on Amazon one day after new images were revealed seems to indicate Disney will be going the PVOD route, although we are awaiting full confirmation and will update as soon as we hear more.

The New Mutants is an original horror thriller set in an isolated hospital where a group of young mutants is being held for psychiatric monitoring. When strange occurrences begin to take place, both their new mutant abilities and their friendships will be tested as they battle to try and make it out alive.

The mutants are led by Alice Braga as Cecilia Reyes, Anya-Taylor Joy as Magik, Maisie Williams as Wolfsbane, Charlie Heaton as Cannonball, Henry Zaga as Sunspot and Blu Hunt as Mirage.