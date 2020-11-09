The Mole Agent trailer: A whodunnit noir brings laughter and joy inside a nursing home

The Mole Agent is part-documentary, part fiction, playing like an old school detective story that in the process also provides some touching insight into isolation and loneliness for older people. It played at Sundance at the start of the year and has picked up rave reviews along the way, director Maite Alberdi's film now being made available in the UK on demand next month, along with a cinema release. Watch The Mole Agent trailer above to see what it's about.

Private Investigator Romulo is hired by a family who are concerned about their mother's treatment in a care-home. The search is on for an agent to infiltrate the premises and sniff out any wrong doing from the staff or fellow residents. Romulo settles on Sergio, a dapper and sprightly 83 year-old widower, to be his mole agent. Once his cover is established and he's in the home, Sergio soon becomes enmeshed in the daily routine of the care-home and struggles with his original assignment as he becomes involved in the lives of several fellow residents.

The Mole Agent will be available on demand from December 11, with plans to also rollout into cinemas on that date.