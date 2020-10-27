The Midnight Sky trailer: George Clooney is a lonely scientist living in a post-apocalyptic world

Based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's 2016 novel, Good Morning, Midnight, George Clooney's The Midnight Sky is set to be his award season contender (and yet another for Netflix). Clooney has always been pretty adaptable to different film styles, but tends to produce his best work when in more reflective mood (The American being a good example). That definitely seems to be the case here, with the actor looking closer to the white-bearded David Letterman than any sort of sci-fi action hero, with his latest having some similarities in tone - and perhaps in plot too - to last year's Ad Astra. Watch the trailer for The Midnight Sky above.

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Clooney directs and stars, with Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián Bichir also starring.

The Midnight Sky is released on Netflix on December 23.