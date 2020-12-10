The Midnight Sky new trailer: George Clooney is a lonely scientist living in a post-apocalyptic world

Based on Lily Brooks-Dalton's 2016 novel, Good Morning, Midnight, George Clooney's The Midnight Sky may struggle to be an award season contender after a flood of underwhelming reviews come in yesterday. In our own review we said it "had all the potential and it’s certainly not completely rotten, but Clooney’s clear and proven talent makes this misfire feel bigger and more disappointing than it should." By all accounts it's supposed to look pretty great, but the story is messy and the writing generally underwhelming. Netflix have responded by pushing out a new trailer ahead of its arrival in cinemas tomorrow (and on Netflix in a couple of weeks) and you can watch the last trailer for The Midnight Sky above.

This post-apocalyptic tale follows Augustine, a lonely scientist in the Arctic, as he races to stop Sully and her fellow astronauts from returning home to a mysterious global catastrophe.

Clooney directs and stars, with Felicity Jones, Kyle Chandler, David Oyelowo and Demián Bichir also starring.

The Midnight Sky is in select cinemas from December 11 and released on Netflix December 23.