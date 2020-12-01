The Mauritanian trailer: Tahar Rahim, Benedict Cumberbatch and Jodie Foster are involved in a Guantánamo conspiracy

As was the case in the '70s and '90s, we are once again in an age of conspiracies, with some more madcap than others, and much of it as a result of the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001. The Mauritanian is based on the Guantánamo Diary, written by Mohamedou Ould Slahi, who was held in the prison camp (and has since been sent back to Mauritania) for terrorism although never charged or convicted of any crime. During his time being held captive he endured sleep deprivation, beatings, dousings with ice water and days spent shackled in a freezing cell. This will be aiming at the Oscars, squeezing in just before the extended COVID-19 deadline of February 28, and you can watch The Mauritanian trailer above.

Captured by the U.S. Government, Mohamedou Ould Slahi languishes in prison for years without charge or trial. Losing all hope, Slahi finds allies in defense attorney Nancy Hollander and her associate Teri Duncan. Together they face countless obstacles in a desperate pursuit for justice. Their controversial advocacy, along with evidence uncovered by formidable military prosecutor, Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch, eventually reveals a shocking and far reaching conspiracy.

Kevin Macdonald directs, with Jodie Foster, Tahar Rahim, Zachary Levi, Saamer Usmani, Shailene Woodley and Benedict Cumberbatch all in the cast.

The Mauritanian is currently scheduled to arrive in US cinemas on February 19, 2021 and in the UK on February 26.