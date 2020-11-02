The Marion Stokes Project trailer: How one woman recorded TV for 30 years on 70,000 VHS tapes

Marion Stokes isn't a household name but her gargantuan project should be. It entailed recording TV 24 hours a day for 30 years almost non-stop, which resulted in 70,000 VHS tapes being compiled. It's a treasure trove of modern history and pop culture explored in The Marion Stokes Project documentary, which looks at what could've have driven her to become so obsessed with keeping track of the changing face of TV over three decades. It was set to get a combined cinemas and digital release, but with cinemas shuttered again from Thursday the latter is now the likely option available. Watch The Marion Stokes Project trailer above.

Marion Stokes was secretly recording television twenty-four hours a day for thirty years. It started in 1979 with the Iranian Hostage Crisis at the dawn of the twenty-four-hour news cycle. It ended on December 14, 2012, while the Sandy Hook massacre played on television as Marion passed away. In between, Marion recorded on 70,000 VHS tapes, capturing revolutions, lies, wars, triumphs, catastrophes, bloopers, talk shows, and commercials that tell us who we were, and show how television shaped the world of today.

The Marion Stokes Project is available on demand from November 6.