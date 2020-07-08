The Living Thames trailer: Sir David Attenborough guides us through the historical and environmental landscape of the UK's most iconic river

The history of the River Thames is long and varied, snaking through the centre of London before connecting to the North Sea and on into the Atlantic ocean. The Living Thames is a new documentary that looks back on its development through the years and the central role it has played in supporting the British economy, the environment and society as a whole. Sir David Attenborough introduces the film, before environmentalist Chris Baines goes on a journey from Teddington in southwest London out to the sea, shedding light on the history of the river many are unaware of (which will hopefully include the pivotal role it played in the slave trade). Watch the trailer for The Living Thames above.

Introduced by Sir David Attenborough, and presented by environmentalist Chris Baines, this film tells the hidden story of the Thames: how it has transformed from a 'dead' river to one of the cleanest inner-city river in Europe. Our documentary opens people’s eyes to how the Thames is crucial for connectivity, biodiversity, wildlife and migrating species. We encourage everyone to feel part of the Thames, and join in helping to look after it, to ensure its continued vitality.

Dorothy Leiper directs, with the documentary available on VOD from July 17.