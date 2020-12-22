The Little Things trailer: Denzel Washington and Rami Malek team up to catch a serial killer in Warner Bros. first HBO Max release

The Little Things will be the first of Warner Bros. 2021 slate to test the waters on HBO Max next year, and with Washington and Malek starring you would expect there to be some buzz around potential Oscar contention. But given the backlash the studio have faced since making their announcement you have to wonder how it will affect their chances with the Academy next year. This looks like a story about old school cop values versus new school ideas (though are both equally as brutal but just done in different ways). It will also be interesting to see how the audiences react to detective stories like this over the next few years as more of an anti-police narrative comes to the fore in the media. Watch The Little Things trailer above.

Kern County Deputy Sheriff Joe "Deke" Deacon is sent to Los Angeles for what should have been a quick evidence-gathering assignment. Instead, he becomes embroiled in the search for a killer who is terrorizing the city. Leading the hunt, L.A. Sheriff Department Sergeant Jim Baxter, impressed with Deke's cop instincts, unofficially engages his help. But as they track the killer, Baxter is unaware that the investigation is dredging up echoes of Deke's past, uncovering disturbing secrets that could threaten more than his case.

John Lee Hancock writes and directs, with Jared Leto, Natalie Morales, Terry Kinney, Chris Bauer, Joris Jarsky and Isabel Arraiza in support of Washington and Malek.

The Little Things is currently scheduled for release in UK and US cinemas on January 29, and will also debut on HBO Max the same day.