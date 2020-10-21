The Life Ahead trailer: Sophia Loren returns as a Holocaust survivor determined to help a Senegalese orphan

It's been over a decade since Sophia Loren appeared in a feature film, with her workload understandably slowing down given her age. But at 86-years-old she has returned to an Italian Netflix drama called The Life Ahead, which is based on Romain Gary’s 1975 novel The Life Before Us. Going by the trailer it looks like a fairly standard bleeding heart story, bringing together a Holocaust survivor and a Senegalese orphan used to living by his own rules on the street. Whether this is an outside shot by Netflix at a Best International award isn't clear, but it's Oscar-baity in the all the right ways so who knows. Watch the trailer for The Life Ahead above.

In the colourful Italian port city of Bari, the streetwise 12-year-old Senegalese orphan Momo has ambitions to make his fortune in the underworld of the town’s shady alleyways. One day, he steals a bag of items from the elderly Madame Rosa, a Holocaust survivor who makes a meagre living raising the children of prostitutes with whom she once shared the streets. When Momo is forced to apologize to Rosa, she reluctantly agrees to take him in temporarily and the two lonely individuals find an unlikely family in each other through a deep and unconventional bond. The kindred spirits become connected to a common destiny that will change the course of their lives.

Edoardo Ponti directs a cast starring Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye, Renato Carpentieri, Iosif Diego Pirvu, Massimiliano Rossi, Abril Zomora and Babak Karimi.

The Life Ahead is currently scheduled to open in UK cinemas and on Netflix from November 13.