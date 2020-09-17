The Last Shift trailer: Richard Jenkins and Shane Paul McGhie form an unlikely bond at a late-night fast food restaurant

The Last Shift is a cross-generational comedy that compares differing philosophies about working life in the Western world. It played at Sundance earlier in the year and mostly picked up good reviews, with Richard Jenkins starring as a veteran late-night fast food worker set to quit after 40 years, handing over his duties to Shane Paul McGhie, a young, idealistic wannabe writer who sees the job as exploitative and a means-to-an-end. As you'd expect, an unexpected bond forms along the way. Watch The Last Shift trailer above.

This is an American story about two men struggling in the same town, while worlds apart. Stanley, an ageing fast-food worker, plans to call it quits after 38 years on the graveyard shift at Oscar’s Chicken and Fish. His last weekend takes a turn while training his replacement, Jevon, a talented but stalled young writer whose provocative politics keep landing him in trouble. These two who share little in common are brought together through circumstance. Stanley, a high school dropout who has watched life pass by his drive-through window, proudly details the nuances of the job. While Jevon, a columnist who’s too smart to be flipping patties, contends their labour is being exploited. A flicker of camaraderie sparks during the long overnight hours in a quiet kitchen.

Andrew Cohn directs, with the supporting cast featuring Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Birgundi Baker, Allison Tolman and Ed O’Neill.

The Last Shift opens in US cinemas on September 25.