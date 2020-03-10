The King's Man has a new confirmed release date - now coming September

20th Century Studios have now locked in 18th September 2020 as the new release date for The King's Man - having delayed the film's released from February.

Following the huge success of Kingsman: The Secret Service and Kingsman: The Golden Circle, new cast members Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Harris Dickinson and Daniel Brühl, Djimon Hounsou, and Charles Dance join the Kingsman legacy.

In The King’s Man, a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions, one man must race against time to stop them. Discover the origins of the very first independent intelligence agency in The King's Man.

The King's Man is directed by Matthew Vaughn from a screenplay by Vaughn and Karl Gajdusek.


The King's Man (2020)
Dir: Matthew Vaughn | Cast: Aaron Taylor Johnson, Charles Dance, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode | Writers: Dave Gibbons (characters), Jane Goldman (screenplay), Karl Gajdusek, Mark Millar (characters), Matthew Vaughn (characters), Matthew Vaughn (screenplay)

