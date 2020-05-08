The King of Staten Island trailer: Pete Davidson is an underachiever looking for direction in Judd Apatow's latest

The King of Staten Island plays on the real life of Pete Davidson, with the SNL-star co-writing the script alongside Dave Sirus and director Judd Apatow. The film was set for a theatrical release until COVID-19 got to work closing everything down and Universal recently announced it would be getting a VOD drop instead. With his Netflix special released in February and an appearance in the upcoming Suicide Squad reboot (whenever that will happen now), Davidson's star continues to rise outside of SNL and the success of this film will go a long way towards that. Watch the trailer for The King of Staten Island above.

Scott has been a case of arrested development ever since his firefighter father died when he was seven. He's now reached his mid-20s having achieved little, chasing a dream of becoming a tattoo artist that seems far out of reach. As his ambitious younger sister heads off to college, Scott is still living with his exhausted ER nurse mother and spends his days smoking weed, hanging with the guys —Oscar, Igor and Richie - and secretly hooking up with his childhood friend Kelsey. But when his mother starts dating a loudmouth firefighter, it sets off a chain of events that will force Scott to grapple with his grief and take his first tentative steps toward moving forward in life.

Apatow directs, with Maude Apatow, Marisa Tomei, Ricky Velez, Moises Arias, Lou Wilson, Bel Powley, Bill Burr, Steve Buscemi and Pamela Adlon all in support of Davidson.

The King of Staten Island will be available on PVOD in the UK and US from June 12.