The Killing of Two Lovers trailer: A father goes too far in fighting to keep his family together

The title alone is pretty ominous and when you find out that the story is centred on a husband who is spiralling out of control once he discovers his (separated) wife is with another man it gets even darker. Separation is never easy but male pride, anger and violence can escalate things to a whole new level. The Killing of Two Lovers was reviewed well at Sundance earlier in the year and will be making its way towards release at the start of 2021 via Neon. Watch the trailer for The Killing of Two Lovers above.

The Killing of Two Lovers follows David, who desperately tries to keep his family of six together during a separation from his wife, Nikki. They both agree to see other people but David struggles to grapple with his wife’s new relationship.

Robert Machoian directs Clayne Crawford in the lead role, with support from Sepideh Moafi, Chris Coy, Avery Pizzuto, Arri Graham and Ezra Graham.

The Killing of Two Lovers is currently scheduled for release in the US on February 23, 2021.