The Kid Detective trailer: Adam Brody is a one-time kid super sleuth turned washed up detective

We often see films about young detectives that put them on a path towards greatness in later life, their advanced intelligence seemingly guaranteeing them a career at the top of the food chain. The Kid Detective flips that idea on its head, picking up on a washed-up detective years after he made a name for himself as a kid wonder in the field. The trailer is pretty short, and doesn't really offer any insight into how much of the noir-type story digs into that aspect of the character, but reviews for this comedy have been good so far and it raises a couple of chuckles along the way. Watch The Kid Detective trailer above.

A once-celebrated kid detective, now 31, continues to solve the same trivial mysteries between hangovers and bout of self-pity. Until a naïve client brings him his first ‘adult’ case - to find out who brutally murdered her boyfriend.

Directed by Evan Morgan, the cast stars Adam Brody, Sophie Nélisse, Tzi Ma, Wendy Crewson and Sarah Sutherland.

The Kid Detective is out in UK cinemas on November 20.