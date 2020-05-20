The Justice League 'Snyder Cut' is real and will be released next year

HBO have confirmed that the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League will finally see the light of day, announcing that the director's version of the film will arrive on HBO Max in 2021.

Ever since the release of the patched-up version of Justice League under the guidance of Joss Whedon, debate has raged as to whether or not the 'Snyder Cut' actually exists. Snyder ended the argument once and for all around Christmas time, posting an image on Twitter showing the cannisters containing his vision. Support has grown on social media from fans, cast members and industry insiders, and the campaigning has achieved its goal.

Synder released a statement saying “I want to thank HBO Max and Warner Brothers for this brave gesture of supporting artists and allowing their true visions to be realized. Also a special thank you to all of those involved in the SnyderCut movement for making this a reality.”

Robert Greenblatt, Chairman of Warner Media Entertainment and Direct-To-Consumer, added, “Since I got here 14 months ago, the chant to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut has been a daily drumbeat in our offices and inboxes. Well, the fans have asked, and we are thrilled to finally deliver. At the end of the day, it really is all about them and we are beyond excited to be able to release Zack’s ultimate vision for this film in 2021. This could never have happened if it weren’t for the hard work and combined efforts of the teams at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures.”

The Hollywood Reporter have said it will cost somewhere between $20-30 million to put this project together. It will either be released in its entirety as a four-hour cut, or could be split into mini-series-style chapters.

“When Zack and Debbie shared the extraordinary vision of where Zack wanted to take Justice League, my team and our counterparts at Warner Bros. took it as a mission to solve the many issues that stood in the way,” said Kevin Reilly, Chief Content Officer. “Thanks to the partnership at Warner Bros. and the relentless pursuit of the entire WarnerMax team we are able to deliver this incredibly exciting moment for Zack, the fans and HBO Max.”