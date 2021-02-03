The Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme goes online in 2021 with free screenings

Last year the The Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2020 brought 20 rare classic and contemporary Japanese films to 22 cities across the UK. This year, in light of the current circumstances surrounding Covid-19, for the first time ever, all screenings as part of the 2021 edition will be available to watch for free, to all residents of the UK only.

The theme of the Japan Foundation Touring Film Programme 2021 is This is My Place: Carving out a sense of existence and belonging in Japanese Cinema.

Across 18 films, from comedies to crime themes, period dramas to films centring on LGBTQ+ issues, the programme showcases voices belonging to a diverse group of filmmakers, including internationally recognised directors as well as emerging talent, all representing different styles and forms.

There is a limited availability of free tickets for all screenings which are reserved on a first come, first served basis.

For full details of the programme please visit: www.jpf-film.org.uk

Ticket booking is open from February 9 at onlinecinema.jpf-film.org.uk