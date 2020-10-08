The Human Voice trailer: Take a look at Pedro Almodóvar's new short led by Tilda Swinton

The Human Voice, Pedro Almodóvar's new short starring Tilda Swinton, premiered at Venice to largely positive reactions, although there aren't many amongst the critical elite who throw much criticism his way. It's the Spanish filmmaker's first English-language project and was shot in only 9 days in Madrid earlier this year, with production wrapping towards the end of July. Watch The Human Voice trailer above.

Madness and melancholy intersect to thrilling effect as Almodóvar reimagines Jean Cocteau's short play The Human Voice for an era in which isolation has become a way of life. Laws of desire become the rules of the game as Tilda Swinton's unnamed woman paces and panics in a glorious Technicolor apartment where décor offers a window into her state of mind. A short, sharp shot of distilled Almodóvar: passion, emotion, heartbreak, wit, and melodrama exquisitely bound up in a tale for our times.

The Human Voice is currently scheduled to play in UK cinemas from November 7.