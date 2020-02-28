The High Note trailer: Dakota Johnson wants to help Tracee Ellis Ross rise to the top once again

Despite the money spent by Amazon to purchase it at Sundance, Nisha Ganatra's Late Night proved to be a much bigger success on the festival trail than it was off of it, but she has swiftly followed up with her second comedy, The High Note, which is set in the competitive world of LA's music scene. Last time round she was going behind the scenes in the world of late night TV, raising some interesting themes about gender and race, and those are continued here, along with the obstacles facing by middle-aged singers in an industry laser-focussed on producing the next new, young sensation. Watch the trailer for The High Note above.

Set in the dazzling world of the LA music scene comes the story of Grace Davis, a superstar whose talent, and ego, have reached unbelievable heights. Maggie is Grace’s overworked personal assistant who’s stuck running errands, but still aspires to her childhood dream of becoming a music producer. When Grace’s manager presents her with a choice that could alter the course of her career, Maggie and Grace come up with a plan that could change their lives forever.

Ganatra directs a cast starring Dakota Johnson, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison, Jr, Ice Cube, Zoë Chao, Bill Pullman and Eddie Izzard.

The High Note arrives in UK and US cinemas on May 8.


The High Note (2020)
Dir: Nisha Ganatra | Cast: Bill Pullman, Dakota Johnson, eddie izzard, Ice Cube, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tracee Ellis Ross, Zoë Chao | Writer: Flora Greeson

