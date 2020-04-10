The Half of It trailer: A coming-of-age lesbian teen romcom explores friendship and love

2 minute read
Posted by Steven Sheehan Published

It's been some time is writer-director Alice Wu's last - and debut - film, Saving Face, and she has finally returned after 16 years with a new Netflix release, The Half of It. It takes the premise of Edmond Rostand's classic Cyrano de Bergerac and gives it a more progressive angle with an LGBTQ+ twist. Netflix love a good romcom as they offer an easy watch for members, although this has the potential to be a little better than the usual forgettable drivel. Watch the trailer for The Half of It above.

Bookish introvert Ellie Chu is perfectly content with her life: watching old movies with her widowed father and ghostwriting papers for her high school classmates to help pay the bills. But her side gig turns personal when lovelorn jock Paul Munsky hires her to craft love notes to Aster Flores — a smart, popular girl out of both their leagues… and Ellie’s own secret crush. Just as the duo’s plan begins to work, a new wrinkle emerges: Ellie and Paul have fallen into a deep friendship neither could have anticipated, giving rise to a surprising love triangle.

Wu also wrote the script, with Leah Lewis taking the lead role, and Daniel Diemer (giving off serious Will Poulter vibes) and Alexxis Lemire also in the cast.

The Half of It can be seen on Netflix from May 1.


The Half of It (2020)
Dir: Alice Wu | Cast: Becky Ann Baker, Catherine Curtin, Enrique Murciano, Leah Lewis | Writer: Alice Wu

We need your help

Running a website like The Digital Fix - especially one with over 20 years of content and an active community - costs lots of money and we need your help. As advertising income for independent sites continues to contract we are looking at other ways of supporting the site hosting and paying for content.

You can help us by using the links on The Digital Fix to buy your films, games and music and we ask that you try to avoid blocking our ads if you can. You can also help directly for just a few pennies per day via our Patreon - and you can even pay to have ads removed from the site entirely.

Click here to find out more about our Patreon and how you can help us.

Did you enjoy the article above? If so please help us by sharing it to your social networks with the buttons below...

Share
Tags Alice Wu, Becky Ann Baker, Catherine Curtin, Comedy, Enrique Murciano, Leah Lewis, Netflix, news, Romance, The Half of It, The Half of It (2020), The Half of It trailer, trailer
Category news

Latest Articles