The Half of It trailer: A coming-of-age lesbian teen romcom explores friendship and love

It's been some time is writer-director Alice Wu's last - and debut - film, Saving Face, and she has finally returned after 16 years with a new Netflix release, The Half of It. It takes the premise of Edmond Rostand's classic Cyrano de Bergerac and gives it a more progressive angle with an LGBTQ+ twist. Netflix love a good romcom as they offer an easy watch for members, although this has the potential to be a little better than the usual forgettable drivel. Watch the trailer for The Half of It above.

Bookish introvert Ellie Chu is perfectly content with her life: watching old movies with her widowed father and ghostwriting papers for her high school classmates to help pay the bills. But her side gig turns personal when lovelorn jock Paul Munsky hires her to craft love notes to Aster Flores — a smart, popular girl out of both their leagues… and Ellie’s own secret crush. Just as the duo’s plan begins to work, a new wrinkle emerges: Ellie and Paul have fallen into a deep friendship neither could have anticipated, giving rise to a surprising love triangle.

Wu also wrote the script, with Leah Lewis taking the lead role, and Daniel Diemer (giving off serious Will Poulter vibes) and Alexxis Lemire also in the cast.

The Half of It can be seen on Netflix from May 1.